Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Mohali, February 27

There’s no dearth of cricket fans! Though the upcoming India-Sri Lanka Test match, scheduled to be played from March 4 at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, is restricted for spectators, several young cricket fans gathered at the stadium gates to get a glimpse of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Kohli today joined other players such as Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Shami and Shubhman Gill, who are already here, at the stadium to attend a practice session. As soon as he reached the batting nets, he heard young fans, waiting outside an entry gate, asking for his autographs on their jerseys.

He asked the security guard to collect the jerseys. Before leaving the nets, he made sure to sign one or two for his young fans. “Paji, ehna to shirts le lo” (Brother, take shirts from them),” said Kohli to the security guard.

While he spent over 45 minutes on the nets, young fans waited for the autographed T-shirts, outside the stadium.

“I had never thought that I would get his autograph. He was kind to listen to our request,” said Aslam, a student, who came all the way from Chandigarh on a rented bicycle.

“He heard us requesting for an autograph. I was keen on meeting him, but his autograph will work too,” said Sahil, another student.

While they were among the happy ones after getting Kohli’s autograph, there were few who left disheartened.

“I was late to reach and missed the chance. I wanted his autograph on my cap, but he had already left for the cooling down session. Nevertheless, I will try again tomorrow,” said Geetansh, who lives nearby.

On reaching the stadium, following bio-bubble protocols, Kohli greeted his fellow cricketers before starting the practice session.

Brief practice session

Meanwhile, ahead of the India-Sri Lanka Test match, scheduled to start from March 4, some Indian cricketers attended a practice session on Sunday. Kohli, who will be playing his 100th test match here, reached Chandigarh on Saturday and joined the practice session on Sunday. After a brief warm-up session, the players underwent batting nets. On Saturday, PCA officials had confirmed that Kohli’s 100th Test match will be behind closed doors as the BCCI won’t be allowing any spectators.

