Kolkata artistes enrapture Chandigarh audience

Chandigarh, December 18
Triveni Sangeet Sabha presented Hindustani Shastriya Sangeet at the Government Museum and Art Gallery auditorium in Sector 10 here this morning. Two gifted and highly talented artistes from Kolkata had the audience completely enraptured.
Shahana Ali Khan, young and melodious vocalist of the Kirana Gharana, began her recital with a masterful delivery of a “Bada Khayal” in Raag Miya ki Todi, followed by “ab mori naiya paar karoge” in “madhya laya” and then sang a “tarana”. Shahana carried the mantle of the Gharana with grace and depth. She ended with a “bandish” in Bihag. Her deep rich, melodious voice held the notes in perfect “sur”. Her dexterous mastery on “meend”, “taan” and “Sargam” were highly appreciated.
Another artiste Shubhranill Sarkar was amazing on harmonica. His mastery over his instrument was a sheer delight to hear. He began his recital with a wonderfully presented “Carnatic Raag –Charukesi”. It was followed by a “bandish” in Raag Brindabani Sarang, a “farmaish” by Primila Puri of the Patiala Gharana. He ended with two beautiful Bhajans – “Paayoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Paayo” and “Vaishnav Jan to Tene Kahiye Je”. Shubhranill’s presentation was technically perfect and aesthetically beautiful. Both artistes received applause from the audience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death
Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...