Kolkata artistes enrapture Chandigarh audience

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

Triveni Sangeet Sabha presented Hindustani Shastriya Sangeet at the Government Museum and Art Gallery auditorium in Sector 10 here this morning. Two gifted and highly talented artistes from Kolkata had the audience completely enraptured.

Shahana Ali Khan, young and melodious vocalist of the Kirana Gharana, began her recital with a masterful delivery of a “Bada Khayal” in Raag Miya ki Todi, followed by “ab mori naiya paar karoge” in “madhya laya” and then sang a “tarana”. Shahana carried the mantle of the Gharana with grace and depth. She ended with a “bandish” in Bihag. Her deep rich, melodious voice held the notes in perfect “sur”. Her dexterous mastery on “meend”, “taan” and “Sargam” were highly appreciated.

Another artiste Shubhranill Sarkar was amazing on harmonica. His mastery over his instrument was a sheer delight to hear. He began his recital with a wonderfully presented “Carnatic Raag –Charukesi”. It was followed by a “bandish” in Raag Brindabani Sarang, a “farmaish” by Primila Puri of the Patiala Gharana. He ended with two beautiful Bhajans – “Paayoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Paayo” and “Vaishnav Jan to Tene Kahiye Je”. Shubhranill’s presentation was technically perfect and aesthetically beautiful. Both artistes received applause from the audience.