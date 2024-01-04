Korea’s MooBeen bounces back to get better of Indian opponent

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

Korea’s MooBeen Kim recorded a comeback win over Indian contender Kandhavel Mahalingam Akilandeshwari to storm into the boys’ quarterfinals at the ongoing J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament being played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) Complex in Sector 10 here.

MooBeen lost the first set 5-7, but bounced back in the next after a see-saw battle 7-5. In the decider, he pulled off an easy 6-1 win for the quarterfinals.

Shanker Heisnam defeated Aarjun Pandit 6-2 6-1, while another Korean Hyeon Seok Seo defeated Jaden Dewandaka Tan 6-3 6-2. Luc Wieland of Switzerland overpowered Egor Gorin 6-2 6-1, while Danill Stepanov defeated Japan’s Hikaru Takasashi 6-4 6-4. Moise Kouame of France overpowered Korea’s Se Hyuk Cho 6-2 7-5 and Rethin Pranav Senthil Kumar defeated Roshan Santhosh 7-6(3) 6-7(4) 6-1 in the second qualifier.

In the girls’ pre-quarterfinals, Japan’s Rioko Umekuni overpowered Anya Murthy 6-0 6-1. Samaira Pahwa improved from a set down to defeat Yu-Lin 5-7 6-3 6-2, and Aishi Bisht also struggled hard before logging a 6-2 6-7(5) 6-4 win over Rishita Reddy Basireddy.

Tzeng Mu Jie of Chinese Taipei defeated Priyanka Rana 4-6 7-5 6-4 and Maria Golovina defeated Maya Boonyaaroonnet 6-1 6-4. Second seed Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi also recorded a 6-1 6-0 win over Hirva Rangani.