Kot village cattle shed all set for April 14 opening

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 7

The cattle shed constructed in Kot village of the district will be inaugurated on April 14.

After inspecting the cattle shed constructed by the Municipal Corporation, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal today said RSS leader Prem Goyal and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta would inaugurate the shed on April 14. He said efforts were also on to hand it over to a private institution. He said after constructing the first shed on six-seven acres, arrangements were made to keep 350 cows and bulls there.

The Mayor said there was a provision to construct four sheds and one feed storage. So far, the construction work of one shed had been completed. He said the corporation would hand over the shed to NGO, a registered body or a committee involved in running sheds for welfare and care of cows. He said such an organisation would have to submit its audited balance sheet of the last three years, a memorandum of understanding/bylaws for the period such work was carried out and a detailed proposal. He said the organisation entrusted the shed would make arrangements for the maintenance, food and treatment of the cattle.

Goyal said soon after handing over the cattle shed to a private institution, a team of the MC would start catching stray cattle roaming on Panchkula roads. He said the state government wanted to ensure that no cow roamed on road.