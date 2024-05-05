KPs seek revival of ‘monthly relief’ package

Chandigarh, May 4
Disappointed over sudden discontinuation of the “monthly relief” provided by the Centre migrant Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) have demanded its immediate resumption.
Bharat Bhushan Suri, president, and Ajay Mattoo, general secretary of the Voice of KP Migrants, Chandigarh, said Kashmiri migrants residing in the city were facing grievances, particularly in relation to the monthly relief provided by the Central Government through the UT Administration.
The Ad hoc Monthly Relief, essential support system which many in the community relied upon for their livelihoods, had been abruptly halted for almost a year now, they stated.
They demanded immediate restoration of the relief programme.
