Kritika makes it to tennis semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

Punjab’s Kritika Sharma registered a comeback win to topple the top seed in a girls’ U-14 quarterfinal match during the ongoing CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.

Eighth seed Kritika outplayed top seed Chandigarh’s Ira Chadha. She lost the first set (5-7). She, however, bounced back (6-2, 7-5) to make her way into the semi-finals.

In another upset, Rhosyn Willam defeated second seed Ajenika Puri (7-6(5), 6-1). Vanshika Yadav also moved into the final-four stage by defeating Khwahish Yadav (6-2, 6-2) and Mannat Awasthi ousted Rasnum Kaur (6-3, 6-3).

In the girls’ U-18 quarterfinals, top seed Riya Kaushik defeated Haryana’s Angelina Singh (6-2, 6-0) and Vanya Arora defeated Jyotsana Yadav (6-0, 6-1). Rhosyn outplayed Ira Chadha (6-2, 6-2), whereas Radha Sadhra defeated Sharanya Ramasubramanian (6-1, 6-0).

UT’s Haralam stuns top seed

In the boys’ U-14 category, Chandigarh’s Haralam Singh stunned top seed Gaurish Madaan by logging a (6-2, 6-2) win. Raghav Sarode defeated Rabnoor Mann (6-2, 4-6, 6-1) and Abhinav Chaudhary recorded a comeback (2-6, 6-3, 6-3) win over Sachit Thakur. Tejas Khosla defeated Bhavesh Sharma (6-2, 6-2). Top seed Aniruddh Sangra moved into the boys’ U-18 semis by overpowering a tough challenge by Yashasvi Balhara. Sangra logged a comeback (3-6, 6-2, 6-2) victory. Anuj Pal defeated fourth seed Yasharth Chaddha (7-6(5), 6-3) and Arntya Ohlyan outplayed Arnav Bishnoi (2-6, 7-6(2), 6-4). Ashwajit Senjam blanked Parth Sharma (6-2, 6-2).

Rubani-Sharanya win title

The pair of Rubani Kaur Sidhu and Sharanya Ramasubramanian won the girls’ U-18 doubles title by defeating Ajenika Puri and Radha Sadhra (7-5, 5-7, 10-7). In the boys’ U-14 doubles final, Abhinav Chaudhary and Ribhav Saroha defeated Haralam and Ashish Kumar (6-7(5), 6-4, 10-5). In the boys’ U-18 doubles semis, Arnav Bishnoi and Ashwajit Senjam defeated Yashasvi Balhara and Akshat Dhull (6-2, 6-2), whereas Parmarth Kaushik and Devansh Parajuli defeated Love Pahal and Devvert Singh Kadian (2-6, 7-6(6), 10-6).