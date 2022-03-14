Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 13

Chandigarh boxer Krrish Pal not only made the country proud but also fulfilled the promise he made to his late father Ram Lakhan Pal by winning gold (46kg) in the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships held in Amman, Jordan, today.

Krrish outclassed Tajikistan’s Anushervon Fazylov 4-1 to win the gold medal, which he missed in the last edition of the championship after falling ill before his quarterfinal bout. In the semifinals, the 15-year-old pugilist had defeated Thailand’s Kangpi Bokhunthod by a unanimous decision, whereas in the quarterfinals he had defeated Robert Jamero of the Philippines. After losing his father in 2019, Krrish is on a mission of making it ‘big’ in the world of boxing.

“I am happy. It’s a proud moment that he won the gold medal for the country. I wish, he wins more such laurels in coming years,” said Nirmal Pal, elated mother of Krrish. The pugilist has been practising boxing following in his brothers’ footsteps. Owing to poor financial conditions, both his brothers, Gaurav Pal and Rahul Pal, started doing private jobs. “It’s a proud moment for me. I was very nervous before his match. He has made the country proud.” said Gaurav. “I haven’t spoken to him after the final. I am sure the conversation will be full of emotions. Nevertheless, it’s his first step towards becoming the nation’s most successful boxer,” he added.

A student of Government Model School, Sector 43, Krrish practices under Coach Bhagwant Singh and Jai at Sector 56 Sports Complex. “I congratulate Krrish. He is a bright trainee of our complex and still has a long way to cover,” said Bhagwant.