Kuljeet Football Academy claim third place

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

In the ongoing 19th Administrator’s Challenge Cup All India Football Tournament, Kuljeet Football Academy, Amritsar, claimed third position by logging a 2-1 win over Sri Dashmesh Martial Sports Academy, Sri Anandpur Sahib (Punjab), at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

The Amritsar outfit scored both goals in the first 45 minutes of the match and conceded one in the second half. The match started on a high note, as both teams were equally matched. However, it was the Amritsar team that got a timely breakthrough to take the lead in the match. In the 9th minute, Saurabh whisked away from the left flank to net a header. The Dashmesh lads were trying to recover from the early strike and in the 21st minute, Mustaf from the Amritsar team came up with another stunning team effort goal to double their lead. With a two-goal lead, the Amritsar side slowed the pace of the game and managed to lock the first half in their favour.

The situation did not change after the break, as Amritsar enjoyed most of the ball possession in the second half. The Dashmesh lads did create their share of chances, but poor finishing kept them away from the match. In the 87th minute, Jugraj scored for the Dashmesh side to reduce the margin to one goal. However, the goal was not enough to salvage the match, as the team had to settle for the fourth position in the tournament.

The final between hosts Chandigarh Football Academy and defending champions RoundGlass Football Club is set to be held at the Sector 46 Sports Complex. Interestingly, the RoundGlass club has played three matches at the same venue and won all their outings. However, since the start of the tournament, this is the first time that the hosts will play here. They have played all their games at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

#Anandpur Sahib #Football