Kulwant Kaur bags Milkha Singh Memorial Golf Tournament title

Chandigarh, March 27

Kulwant Kaur claimed the top position in above 60 years woman category on the concluding day of Milkha Singh Memorial Golf Tournament at the Chandigarh Golf Club. Binny Bath was the runner-up.

In the Handicap 10 and above, Yasmin Sehgal claimed the top position, while Meher Singh secured the second position. In the gross category, Sunali Aggarwal won first position, and Manpreet Sandhu claimed the second spot. In the super senior category (75 years and above), Lt Col BKS Dina claimed first position, followed by Brig HS Chahal at second and Nirmal Singh at third.

Meanwhile, in the men’s senior category (60-75 years), Rakesh Jolly, Capt GS Ghuman and JS Mahi claimed top three positions, respectively.

In the men’s net prizes (Handicap 10-18) event, Vaneet Khosla claimed first position, and Ravisher Singh Toor finished second. In the men’s net prizes (Handicap 0-9), Dilmick Lamba and Himmat Singh Sandhu claimed first two positions, respectively. Col SDS Batth won the men’s gross prizes, followed by MP Singh at second position. MP Singh (straightest drive) and PDS Bajwa (nearest to hole) also won medals.

This year, 250 golfers participated in the event organised annually as a tribute to legendary athlete the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh.

