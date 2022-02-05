Kulwant trying to influence voters with money, says Congress candidate

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 4

Sensing clear defeat in the coming Assembly elections, AAP candidate from Mohali Kulwant Singh, who is the richest candidate in the fray from the state, is trying to influence voters with money. This was stated by Balbir Singh Sidhu, sitting MLA and Congress candidate from Mohali, here today.

He said: “All efforts by Kulwant Singh to ensure his win will fall flat as Mohali voters have already made up their mind to vote and support the Congress. People will vote on the basis of development works in the district in the past five years during the Congress rule”.

Balbir Singh Sidhu said Mohali people had full faith in him. They know that after winning the elections for the fourth time in a row, he would take Mohali further on the path of prosperity. The AAP candidate from Mohali lost the MC elections from his own ward with a healthy margin last year. Even money was not going to save him from defeat this time again.

Sidhu said AAP’s politics of manipulation would not work again in Punjab. In fact, the party was losing its credibility in public on a large scale now. Those who have built the party base in Punjab were no longer with the party now as it was now being controlled by the self-centric leadership who had nothing to do with the problems of the common man.

He opined that AAP leaders were making baseless promises, which don’t hold any relevance in Punjab. “In fact, the Delhi model is a failure,” he said.