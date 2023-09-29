Kurali fire incident: Woman worker missing, kin worried

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 28

A women worker is reported missing in the fire incident at Shemrock Organics Pvt Ltd in Focal Point, Chanalon, Kurali, since yesterday morning.

Ranbir Paswan said he was looking for his wife, Chandini Devi, a worker in the factory, since 12 noon yesterday. “My two children, aged 6 and 8, await their mother to return home after work. We seek justice,” he said.

The kin of the workers alleged that neither the factory management, the owner or the administration contacted them to inform the whereabouts of their missing family members.

Meanwhile, forensic teams were pressed into action this evening to ascertain the cause of fire and scan the remnants. Trickle of smoke at several places inside the factory were spotted in the afternoon even as Kharar and Kurali Municipal Council teams worked on plugging the leakages and oil spill on the unit premises.

2 injured labourers under observation The two labourers referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, have been reported to be under observation. One of them received 50% burns and the other 70%. —Aashika Jain, Mohali Deputy Commissioner

Workers were seen pouring loose earth, ensuring remnants of fire did not lead to any untoward incident in the charred paraffin manufacturing unit. Those who went inside the unit reported putrid smell. Some of the machinery was still hot a day after the blaze. Two charred trucks, a pick-up jeep, drums and disfigured machinery laid strewn on the premises.

Heavy police force, including anti-riot squad, continue to be stationed near the accident side with roads barricaded and fire tenders staying put at the place.

Managing Director Gurinder Chawla was inaccessible since the incident, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said though the fire was controlled in the late evening hours, there was still smoke emanating from the debris. Kharar SDM (Officiating charge) Davy Goyal was sent to the site today to oversee the situation.

“A family has reported missing a member and the police are working to trace her. The two labourers referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, have been reported as under observation. One of them received 50% burns and the other 70%,” she added.

“A magisterial probe has been marked to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Viraj S Tidke, who has been asked to submit a detailed report in a time-bound manner. Further action will be taken on the basis of the probe outcome,” she said.

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, the DC appealed to all commercial, industrial offices and other units to ensure all adequate measures within their premises to avoid any untoward incident. Instructions had been issued to all SDMs and MCs to carry out inspections in all vulnerable areas.

Sources said the forensic team took samples of the mortal remains found at the site, but the officials remained tight-lipped over it.

