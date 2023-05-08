Kurali man poisons two minor kids; daughter dead, son critical

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 7

A man allegedly poisoned his two children, killing his 12-year-old daughter and leaving 13-year-old son battling for life, after suspecting his wife of having illicit relations at Nagal Singhan village of Kurali on Saturday afternoon.

Suspect Kulwinder Singh, 40, a mason, allegedly spiked a cold drink with a poisonous substance and forced his family members to consume it. While his children took the drink, wife Pinki Rani, 36, refused to have it.

Kulwinder, who also consumed the drink, was admitted to the Phase-6 hospital. However, on learning about his daughter’s death, he fled the hospital this morning.

Rani claimed: “Kulwinder abused and beat me up yesterday afternoon, accusing me of having illicit relations. He served a spiked drink forcibly to children. The girl took two gulps, but the boy threw up instantly as he found it bitter.”

She claimed as the condition of her husband and children deteriorated, they were taken to a Kurali hospital from where they were referred to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. The girl was further shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where she was declared dead on arrival around 1 am on Sunday. “I want justice for my children,” she added.

Doctors said the boy’s condition was critical as he had low blood pressure levels.

On the statement of Pinki Rani, a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect at the Sadar Kurali police station, said SP Rural Napreet Singh Virk. “The suspect is absconding, but will be arrested soon,” he said.

The couple had another child earlier but died a few years ago, said the police.

Suspect flees Mohali hospital