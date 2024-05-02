 Labour Day celebrated : The Tribune India

Labour Day celebrated

School students during the Labour Day celebrations.



Shishu Niketan, Mohali

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated Labour Day to acknowledge the efforts of Class IV employees. The employees were presented beautiful handmade cards as a mark of respect.

The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated International Labour Day with an assembly dedicated to honouring the dedicated individuals whose hard work and commitment contribute to the school’s vibrant environment. The Music Department featured a moving song performance that resonated with themes of appreciation and solidarity. As a token of gratitude, the school presented ‘Thank You’ cards to the dedicated support staff. The assembly was further enriched with a lively dance performance, showcasing the students’ talents and energy.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The school branches in Sectors 27 and 33 commemorated Labour Day by organising a special assembly, conducted by the Human Excellence Club. The students and faculty came together to acknowledge the significance of the day and the student council expressed their gratitude to the housekeeping staff. Senior Principal Vineeta Arora and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal presented the workers with special gifts to honour the commitment shown by the labour force.

Saint Soldier Int’l, Chandigarh

NCC enrollment process was conducted at the school under the leadership of Colonel Paramjit Singh. Assisted by a dedicated team comprising NCC Hawaldar Dinesh Kumar, Pawan and Naib Subedar Ajay Kumar, the enrollment process commenced with comprehensive physical and medical tests. These assessments were complemented by interviews. Additionally, a rigorous written test was held to gauge the academic preparedness of the candidates.

PML SD Public School, Chd

The school organised a special programme to honour Class IV employees for their tireless efforts. NSS volunteers organised a musical chair and a lecture for Class IV employees. The primary wing of the school presented small gifts as a token of love and respect to the employees. Principal Monica Sharma thanked them for their valuable services and appreciated their constant support.

Satluj Public School, P’kula

The GSLC Edu Icon award was presented by Ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra, special adviser to the PM, to Gur K Serai, co-chair of Satluj Group, for his transformative impact on the lives of students and the community. This prestigious honour is a testament to his outstanding achievements and dedication.

Shemrock, Sector 69 , Mohali

Labour Day was celebrated at the school. Students showcased their talent by participating in fancy dress competition whereby they were dressed as community helpers. The Class D employees participated in fun games. Special refreshment was served to them. Cash prizes were given to the winners of the games.

Paragon Convent, Chd

The annual investiture ceremony was held at the school. Students of classes VII and VIII were awarded the titles of House captains, vice-captains, head boy and head girl, while students from classes V to VIII received badges as class monitors and discipline incharges to enhance their social and leadership skills.

