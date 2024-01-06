Labourer, dog die due to inhalation of toxic fumes

Mohali, January 6
A migrant labour and a pet dog died in their sleep after they inhaled toxic fumes from a genset in an under-construction house in Sahauran village near Kharar on Thursday night.
Victim Sachin, a native of Bahapur, UP, was working as a labourer in the house and used to stay there.
At night, he slept in a room where the genset was working. As the room had no ventilation, he died during sleep. The pet dog of the houseowner in the room also died.
