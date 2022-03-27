Lake Sports Complex gets open fitness centre

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 26

An open fitness centre, a first in the vicinity of UT Sports Department complexes, has been opened at the Lake Sports Complex for local sportspersons and members of the club.

About the complex The complex, which was earlier known as Lake Club, was set up in 1961. The club house is said to be spread on approximate 10 acres. The complex, which is currently hosting the All-India Inter-University Rowing Championship, had also hosted the 1989 Senior Asian Rowing Championship and the 1994 Junior Asian Rowing Championship.

The fitness area has been built over the land that was earlier used by the local equestrian club. The fitness centre has the facility of a running track, rope climbing and balancing apparatuses and other equipment for the usage of players and members.

The Lake Sports Complex is one of the most popular centres of the UT Sports Department and is the single largest centre (under the sports department) that houses the facilities of gym, squash, tennis (clay, synthetic and grass courts), table tennis, billiards, archery, swimming, squash and a hi-tech gym having imported machines and access for using other club facilities.

“We have decided to utilise the open space for the benefit of our members and players. Though we have a proper gym, several members suggested that the area should have an open fitness centre with apparatuses. This area has already been thrown open to the users,” said Naib Singh, manger of the club.

The areas can house over 40 users at a single time and will open as per the club timings.

“At present, we are not allotting any specific timing. However, depending upon the rush of users, we may start it at a later stage. We are also planning to introduce more facilities or apparatuses for the benefit of users,” said a top official, seeking anonymity.

