Lalru firm adopts Chhatbir zoo lion

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 30

A Lalru firm today adopted Akshit, a lion at Chhatbir zoo.

ALP Nishikawa Company Private Limited adopted the magnificent Asiatic feline under animal adoption programme of the zoo and deposited a cheque for Rs 2.06 lakh in the office of Field Director, Chhatbir zoo.

This is the first time that a private industry from the tricity has come forward for the cause of wildlife conservation by adopting a lion.

The zoo administration had requested Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain to encourage private industries to donate for the management of zoo animals under its animal adoption programme. The DC then directed Arsh Singh, General Manager, District Industry Council, to motivate industrialists to adopt wild animals thereby contributing for wildlife conservation.

Many other industries were considering to actively participate in the overall development of the zoo and in the field of wildlife conservation, Arsh Singh informed Kalpana K, Field Director, Chhatbir zoo.

One can contact mobile number 98558-08072 to get more information on the adoption scheme.