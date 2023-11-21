Lalru woman dies of suspected dengue

Mohali, November 20
A 47-year-old woman, a resident of ward number 5 in Lalru, died of suspected dengue after being hospitalised for around 10 days.
The victim, Kanta Devi, was a mother of three. She had complained of fever on November 10. She was admitted to a private hospital in Lalru where her condition deteriorated, leading to her death.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site
New drilling machines on way to Silkyara tunnel | Vertical p...
2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties
Indo-Pacific, West Asia figure in talks
Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal
Released on bail later