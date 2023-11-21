Lalru woman dies of suspected dengue

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 20

A 47-year-old woman, a resident of ward number 5 in Lalru, died of suspected dengue after being hospitalised for around 10 days.

The victim, Kanta Devi, was a mother of three. She had complained of fever on November 10. She was admitted to a private hospital in Lalru where her condition deteriorated, leading to her death.

