Land across Ghaggar marked for sick cattle

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 24

Haryana Gauseva Aayog Chairman Shravan Garg and Deputy Commissioner Mahaveer Kaushik today visited areas across the Ghaggar for identifying land where cows suffering from the lumpy skin disease in Panchkula district could be kept.

Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Anil Banwala said with the help of Executive Engineer, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) NK Payal, a vacant piece of land adjoining to Sector 22 had been identified where the infected cows could be treated by the Animal Husbandry Department.

Banwala said that natural grass was available in abundance for the animals there, while the HSVP would make arrangements for water.

A temporary veterinary hospital has been set up at the place.

The official said 19,000 doses of vaccine had been made available by the department, and a vaccination drive would be started in the entire district tomorrow.

He said that 403 new cases of lumpy skin disease have come to the fore, taking the number of animals suffering from the disease to 3,101 in the district. A total of 42 head of cattle, including six cows of “gaushalas”, have died. Animal owners were being made aware of the disease.