Land identified for Zirakpur sub-tehsil: MLA

Zirakpur, November 29
Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa today said two acres of land near the new PR-7 road has been identified for the new office of the Zirakpur sub-tehsil.
Randhawa, during the second day of the Assembly session, urged the government to complete the project soon. “There’s just one 30ft wide road leading to the Municipal Corporation office, police station, Suvidha Kendra and crematorioum. As a result, frequent traffic jams are the order of the day here and residents are inconvenienced daily,” he said.
Randhawa said the new sub-tehsil office will have ample parking space and a seating area besides a modern office space.
