Mohali: Land under illegal occupation freed

Mohali, November 2
Encroachments were removed from panchayat land in Mohali block today.
Mohali BDPO Praneet Kaur said she, along with Naib Tehsildar Arjun Singh Grewal, got encroachments on 7 kanal 3 marla panchayat pond removed at Sukhgarh gram panchayat. The land was freed of illegal possession.
Due to illegal occupation, water used to enter houses during rains. By clearing the pond area, villagers would not face further trouble, said the BDPO. She added 10 acres owned by Tangori gram panchayat where a plant was located earlier was also got vacated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way
A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...
Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm
Centre targeting Punjab farmers over stubble-burning because of their protests against three farm laws: Bhagwant Mann
'BJP holds Punjab responsible for air pollution, while spare...