Mohali: Land under illegal occupation freed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 2

Encroachments were removed from panchayat land in Mohali block today.

Mohali BDPO Praneet Kaur said she, along with Naib Tehsildar Arjun Singh Grewal, got encroachments on 7 kanal 3 marla panchayat pond removed at Sukhgarh gram panchayat. The land was freed of illegal possession.

Due to illegal occupation, water used to enter houses during rains. By clearing the pond area, villagers would not face further trouble, said the BDPO. She added 10 acres owned by Tangori gram panchayat where a plant was located earlier was also got vacated.

