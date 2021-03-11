Landowners meet Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, May 11

Members of the Dera Bassi Road Sangharsh Committee today met MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa and submitted a memorandum to him regarding the restrictions imposed on persons whose land is being acquired for the greenfield project.

The members said the land on which the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was constructing NH205A, a spur road of NH5, in different areas of Mohali district was being acquired by the Punjab Government.

The members, through the MLA, appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to put the acquisition of land on hold till reasonable rates are fixed for the land to be acquired for the Kharar-Banur-Tepla highway.

Randhawa said, “He will do everything for the welfare of the people of the constituency. Land is the only source of income for farmers and they should get market rates so that they do not face any hardships in future.”