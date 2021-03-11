Landran goldsmith robbed of 1.5-kg gold, 25-kg silver

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 11

Four youths snatched 1.5 kg of gold and 25 kg of silver jewellery from a goldsmith outside his shop in Landran at gunpoint this evening.

They fired two shots to intimidate jeweller Praveen Kumar when he confronted them. Eyewitnesses said the victim closed his shop, Praveen Jewellers, and was keeping the three bags in his car parked outside when the robbers arrived there around 8:30 pm. They threw chilli powder at him.

After snatching the bags, the robbers fled the spot in a car towards the chowk near a government school. The jeweller tried to chase the robbers, but in vain. He could not note down the registration number of the car.

The police suspected some acquaintance behind the robbery. They said it appeared that the robbery was well-planned. The police were questioning the employees of the shop and others when the reports last came in.

The police said a case had been registered. This is the second big robbery in two days after Rs 1 crore was looted at gunpoint from a Dera Bassi realtor in broad daylight.