Laptop stolen

Chandigarh: A bag containing a laptop and documents was stolen from a car parked in Mani Majra. A resident of MDC, Panchkula, reported the matter to the police. A case has been registered at Mani Majra police station. TNS
Gym trainer held with illegal weapon
Chandigarh: Police have arrested a gym trainer, Varinder Singh (27), a resident of Dadu Majra Colony, with a pistol and two cartridges at Sector 24. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him. –
