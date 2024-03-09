Laptop stolen

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A bag containing a laptop and documents was stolen from a car parked in Mani Majra. A resident of MDC, Panchkula, reported the matter to the police. A case has been registered at Mani Majra police station. TNS

Gym trainer held with illegal weapon

Chandigarh: Police have arrested a gym trainer, Varinder Singh (27), a resident of Dadu Majra Colony, with a pistol and two cartridges at Sector 24. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him. –

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula