Large Garden Category: Sector 15-C, Chandigarh, residents bag first prize

Chandigarh, February 23
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has announced the winners of the best garden and the best roundabout of the 50th Rose Festival.
Rupinder Pal Kaur and Gurun S Boparai, residents of Sector 15-C, claimed the first prize in the large garden (with area over 2 kanals) category.
Palavi Jawrewal, a resident of Brar Enclave, Air Force Station, got the first position and Ashok Khurana, a resident of Sector 15-A, bagged the second place in the medium garden (with area over 1 kanal but less than 2 kanals) category.
Prof Arunanshu Behera, a resident of PGI Campus, Sector 12, got the first prize in Small Garden (with area less than 1 kanal) category. Dr Shyam Thingnam and Dr Jyoti Bala, residents of PGI Campus, Sector 12, got the second position.
Dr Jatinder Kaur of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, claimed first spot in the ‘best college campus maintained’ section.
