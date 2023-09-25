Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

The world’s largest 3D printed accommodation complex is coming up in the city. It is being built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to provide transit support facilities to personnel and equipment en route to Ladakh.

Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General Border Roads, visited the site at BRO’s Himank Air Dispatch Unit today to review the ongoing construction works, which is being executed by Larsen and Toubro. He said this was a new technology being adopted for construction and India was emerging as a global frontrunner in this field. The project boasts of the world’s largest 3D printing machine that has been developed indigenously.

The campus will have six building blocks, of which five are being constructed using 3D printing technology and one with precast technology. The 3D printing technology along with solar studies and building simulations have been used to create climate sensitive built form to suit Chandigarh’s weather conditions.

The campus will include accommodation, catering and other facilities for officers and other ranks along with an administrative building and storage facilities spread over 1.98 acres. The buildings will have three storeys as 12 m is the maximum height that can be achieved with the technology. Lt Gen Chaudhary said the construction of another 3D printed complex would be taken up in Ladakh, which would be larger than the ongoing project. It would house a BRO museum, showcasing the history and achievements of BRO and all its units. The BRO chief also commended BRO personnel for their dedication to duty. Among those present were Harendra Kumar, Additional Director General BRO, Brig Gaurav S Karki, Chief Engineer Project Himank, Col KS Lavana, Commander 753 Task Force, and Ramachandra SA, project manager.

