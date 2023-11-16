Laser lights banned near airport

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 15

District Magistrate Aashika Jain has imposed a ban on the use of laser lights and strong beam lights within a radius of 5 NM around Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh. She added that the locals use laser lights or strong beam lights during their functions in the restricted area of the airfield on normal days and it increases during the wedding season.

