Last House meet of Mayor Gupta’s tenure on Jan 9

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Mayor Anup Gupta will hold his last House meeting on January 9.

It may be recalled that the meeting was earlier supposed to be held in December last year, but it was held off. Notably, the next mayor will be elected this month.

In a press statement, AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra accused Mayor Gupta of running the MC House in an “unconstitutional” manner. He stated that even though the House’s first meeting every year is held to elect the new mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor as per an Act, Gupta is making it his own farewell meeting. He further alleged that of the 12 meetings to be held in a year, Gupta held only nine.