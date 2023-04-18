Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide gets two-year rigorous imprisonment in arms case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 17

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate TPS Randhawa has sentenced Vainket Garg, a resident of Naraingarh, Ambala, to two-year rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a case registered against him under the Arms Act.

According to the prosecution, on October 14, 2021, SI Neeraj Kumar received information that Vainket was carrying a countrymade pistol and cartridges, and coming to Chandigarh. Neeraj, along with a police party, set up a naka on Panchkula-Chandigarh border, IT Park. Around 9:30 pm, he was arrested with a countrymade pistol and a magazine containing cartridges.

Vainket had earlier been arrested in a case of attempt to murder and the Arms Act and was associated with the gangs of Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Ram Garg.

During investigation, Parveen Kumar, a native to Uttar Pradesh, was also arrested.

On finding a prima facie case, charge for the offence punishable under Section 25 of the Arms Act was framed against the accused.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted Vainket but acquitted Parveen. The court said as far as the recovery of four live cartridges from Parveen was concerned, it was doubtful. It has come on record that Parveen was apprehended from Shamli (UP) but the alleged recovery has been shown from a forest area near bus stand, Sector 43, Chandigarh.