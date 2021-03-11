Lawyers allege police inaction in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

On a call given by the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, lawyers of the District Courts abstained from work post lunch today.

Sunil Toni, president of the District Bar Association, said the decision was taken to protest inaction by the police on the complaints filed by an advocate. He said two FIRs were lodged on April 18 at the Industrial Area police station by the advocate against some persons who allegedly misbehaved with his daughter. Toni said the accused also trespassed on the premises of the advocate. The police are not taking any action in this regard, he claimed.