Leasehold to freehold: Submit detailed proposal, MHA asks Chandigarh Administration

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed proposal from the UT Administration on allowing conversion of commercial and industrial properties from leasehold to freehold.

It has asked for more details of the issue along with relevant rules, regulations, facts and figures before it can take a decision on the issue. The UT had earlier sought in-principle approval to conversion of properties.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, UT Adviser Dharam Pal on August 8 had called on the Joint Secretary, MHA, in Delhi in a bid to resolve long-pending issues, including conversion of leasehold property to freehold. The Adviser took up the issues such as approval for conversion of commercial and industrial properties from leasehold to freehold, and rationalisation of misuse and building violation charges. Both issues were discussed in detail and he also submitted supporting documents with regard to these crucial issues pending for a long time, he said.

Taking a serious note of the UT Administration on long-pending issues, the Supreme Court on July 20 had asked the UT Adviser to meet the MHA Joint Secretary and iron out these issues within a month. If they failed to resolve these issues, both were directed to appear before the apex court on the next date of hearing in the “Estate Office versus Charanjit Kaur” case on August 29.

