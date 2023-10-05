Lecture on artificial intelligence marks CSIR’s foundation day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

The 82nd Foundation Day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was observed at the Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) here today with a lecture on “Education and Research in the Age of AI” by Prof Rudra Pratap, Vice Chancellor, Plaksha University, Mohali, marking the occasion.

Prof Pratap made some observations on how the first two decades of the 21st century had ushered in tectonic shift in how the world operated through rapid changes brought by the digital technologies.

Calling for preparedness for radical changes in education and research in the face of enormous possibilities due to AI, he said the coming decade should be powered by breakthrough technologies in artificial intelligence, which should be the dominant force in all aspects of research.

