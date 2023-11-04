Lecture on ethical culture held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

The Department of Community Education and Disability Studies at Panjab University (PU) on Friday organised a lecture on ‘Integrity as the Foundation for Ethical Culture’ as part of ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’, which is being observed under the theme, “Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation”, from October 30 to November 5.

The lecture was held under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig.

Former Mayor and PU Senator Davesh Moudgil delivered a talk on the theme at the Centre for Systems Biology and Bioinformatics.

