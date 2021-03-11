Lecture on neuroscience

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

Dr Sangeeta Pilkhwal Sah, Assistant Professor of Physiology, University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University, delivered a lecture on the topic “Women in neuroscience symposium 2022” through virtual mode here on Saturday.

The lecture is being organised by the International Centre for Neuroscience Research, Georgia, Tiblisi, from August 12 to 14.

The symposium is running simultaneously with the Women’s Neuroscience Festival and is supported by the International Brain Research Organisation (IBRO).

“There is a need to discover and develop therapies for delayed onset Alzheimer’s disease, accounting for 80 per cent dementia cases,” said Dr Sangeeta. She presented the work of her lab aimed at identifying therapeutic interventions for sporadic Alzheimer’s disease. Highlighting the unmet need to discover and develop therapies for delayed onset Alzheimer's disease, accounting 80 per cent of dementia cases, she reiterated that it was a life burden associated with huge healthcare cost and deaths.