Lecture on Nobel Prize in literature at PU

Chandigarh, November 20
The Society for Promotion of Science and Technology in India organised a lecture on “Nobel Prize in Literature 2023”, which was awarded to Norwegian writer Jon Fosse.
The lecture was held in collaboration with the NASI, INSA and INYAS, the Chandigarh Innovation Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster and the literary society of the Department of English and Cultural Studies, Panjab University. The lecture was delivered by Pushpinder Syal, a former professor of the department.
Prof Syal talked about the Nordic cultural background of Fosse, and how it influenced his style. Apart from thematic concerns like oscillating between the material and the spiritual, the formal structure of his writings was discussed. His use of the Norwegian dialect was drawn particular attention to, which showed the rising importance of regional literature.
