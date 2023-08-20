Leisure to face Rock in final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

Leisure Zone will face Rock Zone in the final of the Chandra Shekhar Azad Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Sector 16 cricket stadium on Sunday. In the first semifinal, played today, Leisure Zone recorded a stunning win over Rose Zone in the Super Over after the match ended in a tie as both teams scored 165 runs each. In the Super Over, Leisure Zone scored 28 runs, while Rose Zone could manage only 15 runs.

Earlier, batting first, Rose Zone posted 165/6 in the allotted 20 overs. Abhishek Singh, with 56 off 17 balls (two fours, seven sixes), and skipper Manan Vohra (53 off 49 balls, with four boundaries) were the top-scorers. Ankit Chaudhary contributed 27 runs in the total.

Arpit Pannu accounted for three wickets, while Nippun Pandita took two and Jatin claimed one wicket for Leisure Zone.

In the chase, despite a good start, Leisure Zone could not overhaul the opposition’s total, reaching 165/7 in 20 overs. Pannu and skipper Arjun Azad contributed 31 runs each, while Yuvraj Rai (30) and Hardik Chowdhry (27) were the other notable contributors. Armaan claimed two wickets, while Abhishek Saini, Rahul Sharma, Arbab and Jagdeep Singh claimed one wicket each.

In the Super Over, Leisure batted first and Gaurav Puri smashed 23 off five balls, with one boundary and three sixes to take the team’s score to 28.

In reply, Rose Zone could manage only 15/1, with Pandita defended the total for the bowling side.

In the second semifinal, Rock Zone defeated Sukhna Zone by three runs. Put in to bat, Rock Zone posted 153/9 in 20 overs as Karan Kaila (51 off 34 balls; 6x4, 2x6) led the score chart. Shivam Bhambri (30) and Neel Dhaliwal (29) were the other two main scorers for the side.

Chiraz Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/32, while Pratham Singh (2/16), Vishal Thind (2/35) and Sunny Singh (1/30) also did well. In reply, Sukhna Zone scored 150/7 in the allotted overs as a perfect innings by opener Arslan Khan (64 off 50 balls; 7x4, 1x6) went in vain. Pratham (24) was the other notable scorer.

Dhaliwal and Kaila claimed two wickets each for Rock Zone, while Chiragvir Dhindsa, Raman Bishnoi and Satish Bhardwaj claimed one wicket each.

#Cricket