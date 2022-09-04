Leisure Zone gain commanding position in cricket

Chandigarh, September 3
A fine century by Karamveer helped Leisure Zone gain a commanding position against Peace Zone in a match of the UTCA U-16 Multi-Days Cricket Tournament.
Karmaveer scored unbeaten 111 runs, studded with 18 boundaries, to help Leisure amass a total of 222/4 at the draw of stumps.
In another match, Rose Zone bundled out Bird Park Zone for 97 runs. Manan Arora (48) was the sole leading scorer. In reply, Rose Zone scored 124/5 with the help of Hrithik Sandhu (44) and Ehat Salaria (26).
In the third match, Rock Zone was restricted to 182 runs against Plaza Zone. Devraj (46) and Udayveer Randhawa (43) topped the score chart. In reply, Plaza Zone scored 62/2 at the end of the day’s play.
In another match, Aryan Angaria claimed 4/11 as Sukhna Zone restricted Terrace Zone to 89/8. Ashish Ghaintla (25) remained the main scorer for the side.
