Leopard on the prowl at Nayagaon

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 27

Panic gripped residents of Nayagaon in the district today as a leopard was spotted at Kumaon Colony. It was caught on a CCTV camera installed outside a house last night.

A team of the Forest Department laid several traps in the area. Forest officials have appealed to the residents to remain indoors.

Nayagaon falls in the vicinity of the forest area. During summer, wild animals come down to the residential area in search of food and water.

Meanwhile, DFO Dharamveer did not confirm the animal caught on the CCTV camera looked like a leopard. He said the department had also found no leopard footprints in the area. However, not taking any chances, a team has put up traps in the area to catch the animal, he added. —