Leopard on the prowl at Nayagaon

Mohali, March 27
Panic gripped residents of Nayagaon in the district today as a leopard was spotted at Kumaon Colony. It was caught on a CCTV camera installed outside a house last night.
A team of the Forest Department laid several traps in the area. Forest officials have appealed to the residents to remain indoors.
Nayagaon falls in the vicinity of the forest area. During summer, wild animals come down to the residential area in search of food and water.
Meanwhile, DFO Dharamveer did not confirm the animal caught on the CCTV camera looked like a leopard. He said the department had also found no leopard footprints in the area. However, not taking any chances, a team has put up traps in the area to catch the animal, he added. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Set up SIT to identify those responsible for 'genocide' of Hindus, Sikhs in J&K: PIL in SC
Second on the issue in a week | Seeks census of victims & su...
In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action
State 3rd in judicial custody deaths in 5 yrs
Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap
55 complaints in first two months of the year alone
100-day annual leave plan for CAPF jawans soon
Policy aims to reduce work stress and enhance happiness quot...
Let's make local 'global', augment prestige of Indian products: PM Narendra Modi
Hails India for meeting $400 bn export target