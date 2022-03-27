Leopard spotted near Kumaon Colony in Nayagaon

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 27

Panic spread in a residential area of Kumaon Colony in Nayagaon when a fully grown leopard was spotted in the CCTV footage of the area on Saturday night.

Residents have been advised not to send children in the forest area alone.

Police said the forest department teams scanned the area Sunday morning but found nothing.

Later, a trap was laid to net the feline.