Let Chandigarh remain a Union Territory, MC House passes resolution

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 7

The city Municipal Corporation House, in the presence of only BJP councillors, passed a resolution that Chandigarh should remain a UT and it should have its own Vidhan Sabha.

It also resolved that the Centre should intervene and direct the Haryana and Punjab governments to develop their own independent capital cities. However, AAP and SAD councillors walked out of the meeting, while the Congress abstained when the resolution was passed in the House.

AAP earlier raised the water tariff issue and had heated arguments with ruling BJP councillors. The councillors were told by Mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra to stick to the special house meeting agenda regarding the status of Chandigarh.

AAP and BJP councillors came to the well of the House. BJP councillors were carrying placards on the issue of the status of Chandigarh, which had the names of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Some AAP councillors were seen adding the name of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on these.

AAP Leader of the Opposition Yogesh Dhingra said, “It (Chandigarh status) is not an MC issue; still the BJP brought it in the House. We have been demanding that an agenda regarding revision in the water rates should brought in the House, but that has not been done. The city MP is from the BJP, they have their own Home Minister and government at the Centre, why don’t they get it done from Parliament.” He, however, said they wanted the current UT set-up to continue.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh said, “If the BJP is so serious about the issue, its MP Kirron Kher should bring a private member’s Bill in Parliament. This issue is not in the purview of the MC; the water tariff hike is an issue related to the MC. They should have instead passed an agenda of domicile of Chandigarh youth so that they get preference in jobs.”

He said they supported today’s agenda, but they had a protest outside the MC building due to which they had to leave at the time of passing of the resolution. Earlier, BJP councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla said in the House, “Chandigarh should continue to be a UT; it’s related to the future of our children. Three generations of people have lived here. Has Punjab ever helped Chandigarh in any sense that it is laying its claim over the UT. We do not want the drug mafia and gangster culture prevailing in Punjab.”

Tracing the history of Chandigarh, BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi said, “As per the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have their share in Chandigarh. However, since Chandigarh, which used to be a part of the erstwhile Kharar tehsil, has stood on its feet, it should continue to be a UT with its own Legislative Assembly.”

BJP councillor Kanwarjit Singh Rana pointed out, “They want to take Chandigarh, but the two states never allowed Chandigarh residents to apply for jobs in their states, while their youth can apply here. We will not let the UT go away from us.”

During the meeting, the House also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving projects worth around Rs600 crore and bringing central service rules for employees. “It gave benefit to over one lakh UT employees in the city,” said BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu.