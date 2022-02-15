Let's make Mohali corruption-free: MP

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 14

Law and order has completely failed in Punjab and the drug menace has destroyed several families across the state. This was stated by actor-turned-politician and MP Manoj Tiwari after his election campaign in favour of BJP candidate from Mohali Sanjeev Vashisht.

Tiwari interacted with people of Jagatpur and Balongi villages in the district. He alleged that the Congress government in Punjab discriminated against the poor, particularly migrants, in the distribution of ration during the Covid-induced lockdown.

The MP claimed farmers of Punjab had no issue with the BJP and were supporting the party. He appealed to the residents to vote for the BJP to make Mohali corruption-free.