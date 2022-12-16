Street Parking Project: ‘Levy fee on vehicles parked outside Chandigarh MP, Adviser’s houses first’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

The Chandigarh Mahila Congress has urged the authorities concerned to start the street parking pilot project from Sector 7, a ‘VIP’ area, by levying parking fee on vehicles parked outside the

residences of MP Kirron Kher and UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

In a press statement, Deipa Dubey, president, Chandigarh Mahila Congress, said the UT Administration chalked out a strategy to charge fee for vehicles parked on the internal roads of Sector 35, which would cause unnecessary hassle to residents besides burdening them with a new levy. She said the decision was totally wrong and required a rethink.

She accused the administration of ignoring a suggestion given by former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal to develop open spaces in sectors as underground community parking lots.

“The negligence of the administration and the Municipal Corporation allowed the parking problem reach unmanageable proportions,” she alleged.

The Chandigarh Mahila Congress appealed to the administration and the Municipal Corporation to take back the decision to start the pilot project of imposing a new parking fee and threatened to launch an agitation if the demand was not met.

