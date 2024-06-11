Liberty FC scripts comeback with 4-3 win in soccer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

A fine performance by Liberty FC striker team helped the side log a close 4-3 win over De Himalayan FC during the ongoing Youth Football League at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.

It was the De Himalayan FC teamwhich netted the first goal of the match. With this goal, the De Himalayan Club started playing a more aggressive game. In the 17th minute, Gurbeant Singh received a pass from right-winger Mohammed before pushing the ball in the nets.

Down to two goals, Liberty FC boys improved their midfield play. The change in tactics soon bore the fruit as the side scored three goals to find themselves in the lead.

However, the joy was short-lived as Achyatam for De Himalayan Club shot a stunning shot to bring the score on a par. Liberty FC stunned their opponents, scoring the winning goal for the side in the 48th minute.

