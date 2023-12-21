Mohali: Licence of two immigration firms cancelled

Mohali, December 20
The district administration has cancelled the licence of two immigration firms and suspended the licence of another for 90 days over violation of provisions of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act-2012.
Additional District Magistrate Viraj Shyamkaran Tidke said a licence was issued to Nirbhay International Center of Education, Phase 7, proprietor Gurpreet Kaur of Patiala to offer consultancy and IELTS coaching. The licence expired on November 22. The firm was directed to appear with an explanation while issuing it a notice for not submitting an application along with supporting documents two months ago for renewal of the licence.
Tidke said after no response was received for a long time, the licence issued to the firm was revoked/cancelled with immediate effect.
Similarly, the licence issued to World Advisor Immigration Consultant, Sector 70, Mohali, proprietor Paramjit Kaur of Wadala Bangarh village in Gurdaspur district, currently residing in Kharar, was also cancelled.
Meanwhile, the licence issued to Star Immigration Firm, Phase 5, for consultancy work has been suspended for 90 days with immediate effect. It has been reported that the office of this name is closed at the given address.
A notice has been issued giving the licensee 15 days to clarify his position as to why the licence should not be cancelled.
