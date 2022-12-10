Licence of visa firm suspended

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Additional District Magistrate Amaninder Kaur Brar on Friday suspended the licence of M/s Overseas Visa Helpline Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, Phase 3B2, for 60 days. Brar said the firm was issued a licence for consultancy and IELTS coaching. The office sent a letter to the licensee’s office address and sought a report on the service provided, along with information of its clients. The director of the company claimed to have not worked since March 2020 in view of Covid. Brar said the licensee failed to work as a travel agent for a continuous period of three months due to which the licence was suspended. TNS

Pact inked for AI training

Chandigarh: Chitkara University announced its collaboration with NEC Corporation India for a comprehensive academic programme for aspiring students to facilitate them with hands-on training and research facilities in the area of artificial intelligence and machine learning and high-performance computing. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the university and the IT service provider. The agreement will also enable students obtain certifications for being job-ready and finding suitable employment opportunities within and outside the NEC. TNS

Lecture on human rights

Chandigarh: The Department of Political Science at the University School of Open Learning (USOL) held a lecture to celebrate Human Rights Day. Prof Swarnjit Kaur deliberated upon the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nation General Assembly on December 10, 1948. Prof Madhurima Verma, Prof Emanual Nahar, Dr Richa Sharma, Dr Parveen, Dr Harmail Singh, Dr Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, Jessu Jaskaran Singh, Pooja and Vatan expressed a serious concern on violation of human rights. USOL chairperson Prof Neeru motivated the faculty to organise more such activities. TNS

PU alumni’s initiative

Chandigarh: Under the initiative, ALMABOND, Panjab University Alumni Association, and Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology organised an interactive sessionon Friday. Dr Jai G Bansal, former Distinguished Fellow at Argonne National Laboratory, Chicago, and adviser to the US Department of Energy on fuel-efficient transportation technologies, shared his experiences.