Licences of 3 visa, consultancy companies of Mohali cancelled

Mohali, February 9
The district administration has cancelled the licences of three visa and consultant firms for flouting the rules under Section 6 (1) (g) of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, 2012.
The Additional District Magistrate of Mohali district, Amaninder Kaur Brar, said “In & Out Travels” located near Savitri Heights-2, VIP Road, Zirakpur, was issued a licence to operate a travel agency. Its time period was till March 21, 2021. The licensee did not take any action for further continuation of the same despite a notice issued on its expiry. In such a situation, the licence of this agency was cancelled with immediate effect.
Sukhanand Visa Consultant was also issued a consultancy licence in Mohali, Phase 11. Its time period was till October 15, 2022. Information was sought from the agency on June 26, 2022, about clients, amount recovered and services provided under the Act/Rules. At the same time, information about its seminars and advertisements was also sought. Due to no work done by the firm, its licence has also been cancelled.
The consultancy licence of Flyway Overseas Private Limited, Mohali, Phase 3B2, was till August 17, 2022. The company had stopped work for the past one year and its licence has also expired. In such a situation, the licence of this firm was also cancelled.
