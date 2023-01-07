Lidia Fodgorichani, Donghyun Hwang make it to singles’ tennis finals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Fourth seed Lidia Fodgorichani of Thailand and second seed Donghyun Hwang of Korea entered the girls’ and boys’ singles finals, respectively, of the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (J3) Tennis Tournament at the CLTA Complex in Sector 10 here today.

Lidia Fodgorichani defeated Maya Dutta of the USA in a marathon match (4-6, 6-2, 6-4) in the girls’ (U-18) singles semi-finals. After being down (4-6) in the first set, Lidia bounced back (6-2, 6-4) in second and third sets. Lidia will play against Dominika Podhajecka of Poland in the girls’ singles final tomorrow. Dominika Podhajecka defeated Allegra Korpanec Davies of Great Britain (6-2, 6-4) in straight sets.

In the boys’ singles (U-18) semi-finals, second seed Donghyun Hwang of Korea defeated Se Hyuk Cho of Korea (6-2, 6-0). In another semi-finals, Timofei Derepasko upset sixth seed Shingo Masuda of Japan (6-0, 3-6, 6-3).

Fourth seed Yu Maeda and his partner Shingo Masuda from Japan lifted the boys’ doubles title. In the girls’ doubles final, top seed Suhitha Maruri of India and Kitti Molnar of Hungary defeated Lidia Podgorichani and Kamonwan Yodpetch of Thailand (7-5, 7-6 (3).

Dr Reet Mahinder Sindh, member, Executive Committee, Megh Raj, IAS (retd), Chief Operating Officer, and Y Romen Singh, chief coach, CLTA, distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up of both events.

Boys’ and girls’ singles final matches will be played at the CLTA Tennis Stadium in Sector 10 here tomorrow from 10 am onwards.

Meanwhile, Maya Dutta of the USA stunned top seed Indian contender Suhitha Maruri in straight sets to qualify for the girls’ semi-finals at the CLTA Complex in Sector 10 here yesterday.

Maya registered an easy (6-4, 6-2) win over her top seed. Thailand’s Lidia Fodgorichani defeated Hungarian Kitti Molnar (6-3, 4-6, 6-3), while Poland’s Dominika Podhajecka outplayed Niyati Kukreti (6-3, 7-6(9). Allegra Korpanec Davies outplayed Madhurima Sawant (6-3, 6-3).

In the boys’ quarterfinals, Russia’s Timofei Derepasko defeated Indian contender Pranav Karthik (6-0, 6-2), while Japan’s Shingo Masuda defeated Chieh Eh Hou (6-3, 6-1). Korea’s Se Hyuk Cho struggled hard against Rohan Belday of the USA before logging a (6-4, 4-6, 6-3) win. Second seed Donghyun Hwang also faced tough resistance from Ke Hau Hung before winning the match (6-1, 3-6, 6-3).

In the boys’ doubles semi-finals, Yu Maeda and Shingo Masuda defeated Manvydas Balciunas and Cahir Warik (6-3, 7-6(5). Takamasa Mishiro and Satoru Nakajima outplayed Timofei Derepasko and Amirkhamza Nasridinov (6-0, 6-1).

In the girls’ doubles category, Suhitha Maruri and Kitti Molnar ousted Liya Chu and Maya Dutta (7-5, 6-1), while the team of Lidia Podgorichani and Kamonwan Yodpetch ousted Arunkumar Lakshmi Prabha and Sonal Patil (3-6, 6-4(10-5).