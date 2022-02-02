Lieutenant colonel among 2 booked for cheating in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A lieutenant colonel posted in Indore and a Mani Majra resident have been booked for cheating. A woman from Sector 48 alleged that Nitin Sharma of Mani Majra and the Army officer posted at the Military Hospital, Indore, fraudulently got a car registered in her name in the city. She alleged that neither she had purchased the car nor it was with her. A case under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS
PEC tribute to Kalpana Chawla
Chandigarh: PEC paid tribute to Kalpana Chawla on her 19th death anniversary. She graduated from the aeronautical engineering department in 1982. The online event began with a brief introduction on the life of Kalpana Chawla followed by an address by the HOD of the Aerospace Engineering Department, Dr Tejinder Kumar Jindal.
Tribune Shorts
Top Stories
