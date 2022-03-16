Life back to normal on Panjab University campus; colleges abuzz

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

As life comes back to normal at Panjab University and colleges with students turning up for attending physical classes, the much awaited Holi celebrations at the Student Centre are also likely to be back after a gap of two years.

Sources have confirmed that the authorities are all set to give approval to the Holi celebrations on the Panjab University campus within next two days.

Last month, the university had announced the opening of all departments for physical classes. “Since a majority of the postgraduate (PG) and final-year undergraduate (UG) students are back to the campus, there has been a demand for organising this function. Nothing has been finalised so far, but there’s no harm if students want to celebrate the comeback to the campus,” said the sources.

Two more hostels on the cards

While authorities have to tackle problems related to parking and heavy flow of traffic inside the campus, students are seen searching for accommodation in hostel or in nearby areas. The sources claimed that the PU authorities would open two more hostels post Holi to provide a breather to students. “The PU should look into the matter and enrol a maximum number of students in hostels. Living outside is very costly, especially when most of the rented houses had remained unoccupied for nearly two years,” said Swati Grewal, a student. “The food rates outside the campus have gone up and it’s very difficult to manage things in such a scenario,” said Preet, another student.