Life coach Ritu Singal unveils her second literary work, ‘I Decided Not to Cry’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 3

The autobiography, ‘I Decided Not to Cry’ by Ritu Singal, was released here on Friday at a launch event at CII Northern Region headquarters in Sector 31 organised in collaboration with Indian Women Network (IWN). The overpowering story is about how on the untimely demise of her husband by suicide, Ritu took the charge of troubled business leaving many people speechless.

Dr Ruby Ahuja, chair, IWN Chandigarh Tricity Chapter and consultant psychologist and founder, Cognitivee was also present on the occasion.

The chief guests on the occasion were Arpit Shula, IPS, DGP, Law and Order, Punjab and Dr Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Punjab. Other prominent guests included Vivek Atray, author and TEDx speaker; Suvarna Raj, para-athlete, national awardee and motivational speaker; and Ojaswwee Sharma, film director, producer and screenwriter.

Awarded ‘Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2011’, Ritu is an independent certified coach. She has authored another book, ‘A Story Can Change Your Life’, which was a collection of 30 short, inspirational stories touching various aspects of everyday life.

Commenting on her book, Ritu says, “I feel blessed, unaware that this encounter would sow the seed for a remarkable autobiography.” The book, ‘I Decided Not To Cry’ is not a mere memoir; it’s a mirror reflecting the human experience, she says, adding, “In the pages of your life’s book, let hope be the ink that writes resilience into every chapter, ensuring a story of strength, growth, and endless possibilities.”

