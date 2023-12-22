Life term for Roda in Rana murder case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 21

A Panchkula court today sentenced gangster Gaurav Roda to life term under Section 302 of the IPC and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him in the 2018 killing of his rival Bhupesh Rana.

In the case of non-payment of the fine, he would have to undergo another year of imprisonment.

He was also sentenced under Section 27 of the Arms Act for five years and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on him. The two sentences will run concurrently.

Rana (then 27) was reportedly a member of the Monu Rana gang, and had a hand in the slaying of a member of the rival Bhupi Rana gang in 2014. It was this gang rivalry that had claimed Bhupesh’s life, as he was gunned down by armed assailants near Panchkula in April 2018.

The court of Sessions Judge Ved Prakash Sirohi has already acquitted the other four accused in the case — Sukhpreet (alias Budha), Bhupinder (alias Bhupi), Ram Kumar (alias Pata) and Kulvir — of the charges.

According to the prosecution, another man, Gaurav Patiala, was also involved in the murder, but was at large.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Panchkula